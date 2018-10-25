Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Emily Patel and Katie Amador of Brookdale

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Steve Strum talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on The Buzz, Steve Spoke to Emily Patel and Katie Amador, The Sales Manager and Resident Programs Director of Brookdale. Brookdale is the nation’s largest senior living provider. Cypress Village is a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) located near Jacksonville Beach. Cypress Village offers multiple levels of care on a single campus. These levels of care range from independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, and skilled nursing. As a Brookdale Community, Cypress Village, partners with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise funds for the research of Alzheimer’s Disease. To learn more, shoot Emily an email at [email protected].

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.