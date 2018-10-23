Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Eunice Mathis, Florida Training Academy

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Mike White talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on The Buzz, Mike talks to Eunice Mathis, the owner of Florida Training Academy.

Florida Training Academy (FTA) is a privately owned health, safety, and emergency training company that is located in Jacksonville, FL. We specialize in affordable career certifications and workforce training options. We are an American Heart Association training facility for CPR and emergency care classes. We also provide accelerated Certified Nursing Assistant examination preparation classes for future nurses and medical professionals who prefer to challenge the state’s CNA examination.

FTA is owned and operated by Eunice Mathis, a native of Jacksonville, FL. Eunice is a Registered Nurse by trade and founded the business in 2008. Training future caregivers and first responders are Eunice’s passions and ministry. She and her team of instructors have trained thousands of adult learners.

To learn more about FTA, please visit their website at http://www.fltraining.com.

Mike White launched Client Focused Media in 2002, the leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida with extensive capabilities and experience providing strategic planning, marketing, creative, advertising, printing, branding, public relations and crisis communications services. He also serves as the Publisher of Jacksonville Buzz Magazine which reaches 150,000 readers each month and is the CEO of Bluhorn Solutions. Because of White’s commitment to provide the broadest range of integrated marketing services possible for CFM’s clients, he also founded an events production company as well as a promotional product company to support CFM’s cutting edge marketing campaigns and to yield measurable results for CFM clients at the most efficient rates.