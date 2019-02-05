BUZZ TV “5 Minutes With” with Geoff Simons, General Manager of The Great Escape Room

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to the General Manager of The Great Escape Room, Geoff Simons.

The Great Escape Room is a real-life room escape game based on the popular computer and mobile phone escape games. After entering a room with your team, the door is locked behind you. 60 minutes are on the clock! You must work together in order to find clues and solve puzzles that will lead you to your escape. Team work is essential and the key to success! Will you make it out before the clock hits 00:00?

The Great Escape Room is unlike other escape room companies for a number of reasons. 1. We specialize in creating personalized escape experiences for players of all experience levels. How is this accomplished? Each group of players will be placed with a Game Host who monitors the room during gameplay. Unlike other escape rooms, the Game Host is placed inside the room during gameplay which means each group receives a personalized experience without having to interact with the host via video monitoring. If a clue is needed, the host is there to assist on the spot! This doesn’t mean they will give players extra clues, but they are considered to be a “fly on the wall” until players redeem a clue.

2. Our escape rooms are specifically designed to cater to large groups of players! For example two of our rooms can hold up to 15 players! The best part is, we can guarantee that each player will have the chance to participate in the process! The gameplay in most of our rooms is not linear, so players will be able to “divide and concur” in order to progress through the game.

3. In addition to hosting to large groups, we have an event space that players can rent for all of their party needs including birthday parties, team meetings, and catering!

To learn more, please visit http://www.thegreatescaperoom.com/jacksonville