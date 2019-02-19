BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” with Geretha Terrell, Laila Brandon

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy guests about their buzz worthy events. This week on the show, Brittany talks to Geretha Terrell from Laila Brandon about the upcoming fashion event, Unapologetic. Unapologetic Fashion will bring together a diverse community of fashion minded people. It is our hope that attendees will leave with nuggets of value, encouragement and self empowerment.

The event will be feature 4 impactful panelists who will discuss fashion as a reflection and mirror of our identity. This event is hosted by Geretha Terrell of the fashion blog Laila Brandon. Tickets are $25 and include light food, bubbly and gift bag. All guests will receive 15% off their Kendra Scott purchases for the evening.

The event is at 4812 River City Drive #107

Jacksonville, FL 32246, on February 28th from 6-8 pm.

To learn more, visit http://www.lailabrandon.com