BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” with Jami Gaff Bueker, Vision is Priceless

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on 5 Minutes With, Howard speaks to Jami Gaff Bueker of Vision is Priceless about her sight for the future. The mission of Vision Is Priceless is to serve as the premier community resource for improving the vision health of First Coast children and adults through vision screening, referral, and education. Our goal is to eliminate vision problems for children and adults to improve their chances of success in life. Vision Is Priceless provides free vision screenings and free vision exams/specialty to care for children and adults in Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau, and St. John’s counties. Last year, we provided free vision screenings to 45,060 children and adults. Our volunteer doctors provided 1,194 free comprehensive eye exams, 267 specialty exams, 1,093 prescription glasses and performed 50 free eye surgeries for children and adults in need. To learn more, please visit VisionisPriceless.org.

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. Check out his blog at http://www.howardwolpoff.com and follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/hwolpoff.