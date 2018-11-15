Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Jeff Cramer of Cramer Law Center

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. http://www.howardwolpoff.com.

Today Howard sat down with Jeff Cramer of Cramer Law Center. Cramer Law Center creates deeply personalized, easy-to-understand will and trust agreements, protecting loved ones from undue stress during a time of loss.

Cramer Law Center is the only estate planning law firm in Northeast Florida to have a formal, three-step planning process. We call this thorough process our “Life Legacy Program.” We meet with our clients at least annually to exchange the most current legal and personal information and keep plans up-to-date, so you can feel secure knowing all the details have been handled.