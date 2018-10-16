Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Jeff Robertson, Career Development Consultant Group

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzzworthy people about buzzworthy things. In this episode, Howard talks to Jeff Robertson, the CEO of Career Development Consultant Group.

Jeff: “Career Development Consultant Group is a veteran-owned company specializing in personalized professional career coaching and training, resume writing, intensive career transition training, and placement for individual clients. Consulting services are available to corporate clients seeking to meet their diversity goals by hiring veterans.”

To learn more, please visit their website at http://careerdevelopmentconsultantgroup.com

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. http://www.howardwolpoff.com.