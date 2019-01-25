BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” with Joe Tillmon, Buffalo Soldiers Historical Society

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Mike White talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Mike talks to Joe Tilmon from The Buffalo Soldiers Historical Society.

The primary mission of the Buffalo Soldiers Historical Society is to preserve, promote and perpetuate the history of African-American military units from 1775 to 1951. We accomplish this mission by conducting presentations and educational awareness programs.

To learn more, please visit https://www.aamh1775.com.

