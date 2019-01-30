BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” with Juanita Wright, The Wright Team at Premiere Coast Realty

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Brittany talks to Juanita Wright from The Wright Team and Premiere Coast Realty.

A dedicated professional, Juanita Wright provides top notch service to all of her clients, buyers and sellers alike. Juanita Wright knows the importance of every home buying decision. She is there throughout the real estate transaction to answer any questions and offer her expert advice. After many years in real estate, Juanita Wright decided to form a team. She says she loves the satisfaction of teaching others about the industry.

Forming a team helps Juanita Wright ensure an excellent experience for all clients, leading to return business and additional clients. She believes in providing her clients plenty of incentives, ensuring they are pleased with their real estate experience. By listening to and meeting your home needs, she will be your dedicated real estate agent for life.

Juanita Wright began her career as an esthetician and make-up artist, owning luxury spas and pampering posh clienttele. She describes her style as innovative and unique; a style that has gotten her clients including First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Bill Murray and Patti Labelle.

To learn to more, visit https://wrightrealestatefl.com.

Buzzworthy Events Host Brittany Shaw was born and raised here in Jacksonville.

Brittany began her pursuit for her Career in Marketing with a focus in Sport at UNF and began her journey at Buzz Media to take it to the next level in 2018.

A former NFL Cheerleader for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brittney values uniting our community through involvement awareness of events happening around the 904. Brittany knows Jacksonville and has a passion for our community. She strives to keep Jax informed on the latest Buzzworthy Events and details so you don’t miss out on them!