Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Kara Frazier, Singer-Songwriter

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on The Buzz, Howard talks to Kara Frazier, a singer and songwriter. 23-year old Jacksonville-native, Kara Frazier, is a pop-soul singer/songwriter whose signature voice has gained her comparisons to the likes of Adele, Florence + The Machine and Amy Winehouse. Her sound blends Gospel/Jazz, R&B/Soul, Pop and Folk elements.

The Nashville-based artist and Belmont University alumni was hand-picked to perform in the Emergence series, a partnership show by the Bluebird and the Nashville Ballet for the city’s most promising up-and-comers. She has collaborated with bands like R&B/Funk outfit, The Aquaducks, and opened on tour for Stax Records’ group, Southern Avenue.

Frazier is currently working with GRAMMY award-winning producer, Shannon Sanders (John Legend, India.Arie, P!nk) and co-producing with Warner/Chappell’s, Jeff Lusk.

Frazier’s debut single ‘Deliver Me’ (produced/co-written by Sanders) released October 19 on all major platforms and has received airplay on Nashville’s local independent radio station, Lightning 100 and a playlist add to “iTunes US Top 100 Charts.” She was invited for an exclusive performance of her single on Jacksonville’s local station, WJXT Channel 4 News. Her EP is set for release March 2019.

