BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” with Karen Hughes, Executive Director – American Lung Assoc.

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our Events Host, Brittany Shaw, talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy events that are happening around town. This week on 5 Minutes With, Brittany talks to Karen Hughes, the executive director for the American Lung Association about their annual Fight For Air Climb.

he Fight For Air Climb is one of the American Lung Association’s signature fundraising events. Climbs are held in prominent skyscrapers, giving participants the opportunity to join together with friends, family and co-workers to climb to the top of the building.

•Lung health fact: 33 million Americans affected by lung disease – this event raises funds and awareness.

To learn more about the event, or the American Lung Association, please visit climbjax.org

Buzzworthy Events Host Brittany Shaw was born and raised here in Jacksonville.

Brittany began her pursuit for her Career in Marketing with a focus in Sport at UNF and began her journey at Buzz Media to take it to the next level in 2018.

A former NFL Cheerleader for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brittney values uniting our community through involvement awareness of events happening around the 904. Brittany knows Jacksonville and has a passion for our community. She strives to keep Jax informed on the latest Buzzworthy Events and details so you don’t miss out on them!