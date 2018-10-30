Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Kim Pomar, Amber Sesnick, Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks with buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on Buzz, Howard talks to Kim Pomar and Amber Sesnick of the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens. Since 1961, the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has enriched the cultural landscape of Northeast Florida. The Museum honors the legacy of its founders, Arthur and Ninah M. H. Cummer, by showcasing a permanent collection of more than 5,000 works of art spanning from 2100 B.C. through the 21st century. American paintings, a breathtaking sculpture garden, and the Constance I. and Ralph H. Wark Collection of early Meissen Porcelain are among the discoveries you will encounter on your visit.

The Museum is a place where artful experiences happen in many ways. from a docent-led tour of the galleries, to a stroll through the historic riverfront gardens, a bite in the Cummer Cafe, a visit to the Cummer Shop, or a playful stop in Art Connections, everyone has the opportunity to be engaged.

To learn more about Kim or Amber, or about the Museum itself, shoot Amber and Email at [email protected].

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. http://www.howardwolpoff.com.