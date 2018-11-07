Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Kimberly Belzer, Sensory Towne

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on The Buzz, Howard spoke to Kimberly Belzer of Sensory Towne.

Kimberly: “We are a new inclusive kids gym. We opened in July 14, 2018. We cater to all children from typically developing to children in wheelchairs. We have adapted our play space so that all children can play no matter the ability. We have rolling slide, bubble tubes, fiber optics, swings for all kids, interactive floors etc.”

