Buzz TV “5 Minutes With” with Mark McCombs of Renaissance Jax Inc.

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Steve Strum talks to Buzzworthy people about Buzzworthy things. This week, Steve talks to Mark McCombs of Renaissance Jax Inc. Renaissance Jax is a Robotics nonprofit based in Duval County serving over 20 counties for the development of our future workforce. The skills of the future are what we do – and our k-12 students gain access to over $80Million in scholarships to top tier universities and trade schools. Renaissance Jax has brought our region from 100 to over 4000 annual participants in less than 5 years. North Florida will become the capital of the world for tech talent development and nice, capable people. Building robots builds good people.

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.