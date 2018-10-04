Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Mark Moss, Law Offices of Mark F. Moss

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Steve Strum talks to Buzzworthy people about Buzzworthy things. In this episode, Steve talks to Mark Moss, of the Law Offices Of Mark F. Moss. The Law Offices of Mark F. Moss is Law practice with a focus on estate planning and probate. A law practice that has adapted with technology, providing convenience and meeting the client where they are. We spend time with each client to create a customized estate plan to protect their assets, and transfer as much as possible to the next generation. Spending as much time giving back to the community, through involvement on Boards and campaigns like Real Men Wear Pink. To learn more about Mark, or his Law Office, visit their website at https://www.markmosslaw.com

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.