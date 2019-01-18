BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” with Martin Lopez, Red Team Training

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our Events Host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy events going on around Jax. This week on 5 Minutes With, Brittany talks to Martin Lopez from Red Team Training, about some of the events they have going on.

The ability of a child, family, single woman, student, manager or bystander to quickly and safely react and neutralize harm saves lives and empowers both individuals and organizations. Red Team Training provides consultation and expert-led, interactive readiness courses that prepare individuals and groups to navigate dangerous and unexpected situations. To learn more, please visit http://redteamtrainingjax.com.

