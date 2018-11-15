Buzz TV “5 Minutes With” with Melinda B. Powers of Powers Law Group

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.

Today Steve sat down with Melinda Powers of Powers Law Group. Powers Law Group, PLLC is a boutique form that focuses on Estate Planning, Probate and Guardianship matters. We also consult small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The danger in being uneducated about Estate Planning and Probate matters.