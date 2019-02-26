BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” with Nicole White, Robert Bracewell, MOO-VE IT 5K

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about their buzz worthy events. This week, Brittany talks to Nicole White and Robert Bracewell from MOO-VE IT 5K.

MOO-VE IT 5K will be held downtown on March 2 in remembrance of the late Michael Liles, former

executive director of the Justice Coalition. Proceeds from the MOO-VE IT 5K will be donated in Michael Liles’s name to the Justice Coalition to

support the organization’s mission to advocate for victims, educate victims about their rights, and work

with law enforcement to make our communities safer. The race will take runners through downtown Jacksonville, starting and ending at the Cowford Chophouse.

Event or Venue location: 101 E. Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Event Date/Time: March 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.

Event Details:

This event is a family friendly event! Runners can register to participate in the one-mile fun run for $25 and the MOO-VE IT 5K for $35 at

http://1stplacesports.com/races/mooveit/ to benefit the Justice Coalition.

