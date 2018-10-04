Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Paul Bourcier, MOSH Curator

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Steve Strum talks to Buzzworthy people about Buzzworthy things. In this episode, Steve talks to Paul Bourcier, the Curator for the Museum of Science and History, the MOSH.

The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) inspires the joy of lifelong learning by bringing to life the sciences and regional history. Within the walls of MOSH are three levels of exhibits that make science, history and innovation accessible for all. From interactive, award-winning favorites like Currents of Time and Atlantic Tails to the Florida Naturalist’s Center, which houses animals native to northeast Florida, there is something for all ages to discover. Indulge your imagination with a science or live animal show, or explore distant galaxies in one of our planetarium programs. When visiting Northeast Florida’s only science and history museum, there is no limit to what you can discover!

Give a brief description on what you would like to discuss on the show.: Hall of Heroes, a traveling exhibition at MOSH that allows visitors to enter the world of superheroes, crime-fighters and gadgets to discover their super powers in themed, immersive environments, interactive stations and displays of movie props, replicas and artifacts from major motion pictures and television shows.

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.