BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” with Pete Behringer, Sweet Pete’s

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our events host Brittany Shaw, talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on 5 Minutes With, Brittany talks to Pete Behringer, from Sweet Pete’s. Sweet Pete’s manufactures a line of handcrafted quality chocolates and sells over a thousand different types of candies. The three story building has a fully functioning factory with an interactive gallery, two large retail areas, a rooftop patio and dessert bar, as well as hosts store tours, candy-making classes, and birthday parties. To learn more, please visit sweetpetescandy.com.

Buzzworthy Events Host Brittany Shaw was born and raised here in Jacksonville.

Brittany began her pursuit for her Career in Marketing with a focus in Sport at UNF and began her journey at Buzz Media to take it to the next level in 2018.

A former NFL Cheerleader for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brittney values uniting our community through involvement awareness of events happening around the 904. Brittany knows Jacksonville and has a passion for our community. She strives to keep Jax informed on the latest Buzzworthy Events and details so you don’t miss out on them!