BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” with Printella Bankhead, EBS Security, Inc.

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Howard speaks to Printella Bankhead from EBS Security, Inc.

EBS Security Inc. was established with the goal of providing our neighbors in the Jacksonville, Florida area with a newfound sense of security at home, at work, or while out for the evening. As Jacksonville residents ourselves, we take great pride in protecting and serving our clients – both locally and nationally – and we strive to provide the highest level of services in the security industry.

To learn more, please visit ebssecurity.com

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. Check out his blog at http://www.howardwolpoff.com and follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/hwolpoff.