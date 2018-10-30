Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Tiffany Wells, Successful Women Acknnowledged

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on The Buzz, Howard talks to Tiffany Wells, CEO of Successful Women Acknnowledged.

SWA is committed to bringing WomenPreneurs together throughout Jacksonville, Florida to assist with launching their business and dreams. SWA provides mentors for newly formed WomenPreneurs and those who aspire to be. We also provide professional women as mentors for a local nonprofit geared towards girl empowerment.

To learn more about Tiffany or her company, visit the website at https://www.successfulwomenacknowledged.com

