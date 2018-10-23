Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with William Guiney, Artic Solar Inc

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on The Buzz, Howard talks to William Guiney, president of Arctic Solar Inc.

Artic Solar, Inc., a Veteran Owned Small Business, manufactures an advanced Solar Thermal Technology capable of temperatures up to 400F for the commercial and industrial markets to generate industrial Process Heat, Steam, Solar Air-Conditioning and Clean Water. Located on the westside in a HUB zone intending to hire local veterans for our plant. Our technology is patented and in commercial use globally. We reduce more GHG emissions per square foot than any other solar technology at a significantly lower price. We are competitive to low natural gas prices and are working on a couple of projects in Jacksonville and a Net-Zero energy Warehouse facility at University of Florida. In addition, we have a project in California that will evaporate up to 2,000 gallons of waste water at a BART Train yard, condense the vapor and recycle the water to the parts wash stations. Saving 5,000 gallons of water per week and 50,000 Therms of Natural GAs annually. Artic Solar has developed and tested a low-cost Pasteurization System to clean-up pathogens in water making it safe to drink or use for agricultural purposes. Co-founder, Karen O’Brien, and I have a combined 50 years of experience in the Solar Industry.

To learn more about William, or Arctic Solar, shoot him an email at [email protected].

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. http://www.howardwolpoff.com.