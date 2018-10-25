BUZZ TV “Digital Champions” with Benjamin Kingsbury of Gotham City Limit

Each week on Digital Champions, our host Jessica Cone talks to buzz worthy people in the gaming community. This week on The Buzz, Jessica talks to Benjamin Kingsbury of Gotham City Limit.

Ben: “More than just a comic book store, Gotham City Limit opened it’s doors in January 2018! We are Jacksonville’s premier location for everything modern pop culture! Recently voted Best New Business by Bold City Best, we are a retail shop centered around high quality products and service! We sell comics and so much more!”

To learn more about Ben or his comic store, please visit his website at https://gothamcitylimit.com

Jessica Cone better known as “Veemon-Tamer” in the gaming community is a professional graphic designer, artist, typical nerd, and gamer from the 904! She has found much success in her chosen profession of art and gaming. Jessica has participated in various charity art events and has done official work for gaming company Bandai Namco’s Digimon Fusion card game. In 2015 she entered the competitive gaming scene via Super Smash Bros WiiU and landed a 1-year sponsored contract with an eSports org. Jessica has been featured on various media outlets including but not limited to Why Nots, UPSers.com, and Channel 4 News: Positively Jax.

Jessica owns her own business Vee Art Studios! A gaming and art based freelance operation that also that doubles as a charity organization.15% of all sales go towards the Vee Art Studios Outreach Program, A program dedicated to empowering struggling youth interested in digital art by providing them with encouragement, support, and the computer hardware and software needed to get started free of charge! You can catch Jessica at various fighting game tournaments and conventions as well as streaming games and art on Twitch!