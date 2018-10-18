Buzz TV – “Five Minutes With” with Jami Houston and Darby Stubberfield of Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Steve Strum talks to buzzworthy people about buzzworthy things. This week on the show, Steve talks to Jami Houston and Darby Stubberfield of Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida.

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.