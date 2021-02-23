It is our great pleasure to invite you to take part in the major event 6th International Conference on Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery which is mainly focusing on how To Promote Excellence in Pediatrics Research and Child Health which was scheduled on 24- 25, May through Webinar.

The main objective of the conference is to bring together pediatricians, neonatologists, experts in child development and other specialists to exchange their ideas and knowledge between the different disciplines for facilitating research and clinical interdisciplinary collaborations.