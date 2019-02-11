Business Name: American Red Cross of North Florida

First Name: Amber

Last Name: Bierfreund

Website: http://www.redcross.org/NorthFlorida

Address: 751 Riverside Avenue

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32204

About Us : The mission of the American Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

The Red Cross, through its strong network of volunteers, donors and partners, is always there in times of need. We aspire to turn compassion into action so that all people affected by disaster across the country and around the world receive care, shelter and hope; our communities are ready and prepared for disasters; everyone in our country has access to safe, lifesaving blood and blood products; all members of our armed services and their families find support and comfort whenever needed; and in an emergency, there are always trained individuals nearby, ready to use their Red Cross skills to save lives.

The Red Cross is not a government agency; it relies on generous donations of time, money and blood to do its work. An average of 91 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in humanitarian services and programs.

Whether responding to a home fire affecting one family or a natural disaster affecting millions, Red Crossers were there to provide care and comfort and, most importantly, hope for tomorrow.

Find out more at http://www.redcross.org/NorthFlorida or follow us on social @RedCrossNorthFL.