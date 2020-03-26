“Around Town” with Ana Stauch from A New Way Healthcare

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Jean Pickett from Re/Max Watermarke talks to members of the community making an impact. Today she sits down with Ana Stauch from A New Way Healthcare.

A New Way Healthcare offers a much-needed approach to health care by offering our patients extended office visit times (45-one hour) to really delve into any health concerns or talk about staying healthy. They utilize many principles of functional medicine which means they strive the find the root cause of a symptom or disease, not just treat it with medication only.

To learn more check out https://www.anewwayhealthcare.com.