“Around Town” with Zach Roth from Ansbacher Law

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Jean Pickett from Re/Max Watermarke talks to members of the community making an impact. Today she sits down with Zach Roth from Ansbacher Law.

Ansbacher Law has significant experience helping accident victims recover the compensation they deserve. Their firm has been working with victims of negligence in a range of legal matters, including auto accidents, slip & falls, construction accidents & wrongful death. Their team of dedicated and determined personal injury attorneys are ready to assess your case, guide you through your legal options and zealously represent you. Don’t delay as you may have a time limit on taking legal action. To learn more check out https://www.ansbacher.net