Players by the Sea streaming Once on this Island

Players by the Sea community theater in Jacksonville Beach is planning to return to the stage with a virtual production of the Tony Award winning musical, Once on This Island. The virtual streaming event is Saturday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m.

Once on This Island is a highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid. It garnered eight Tony nominations in 1991 for its

original Broadway run, including Best Musical, Book and Score.

Players’ creative team features Kelsey Tippins, from the Broadway national tour, and Jereme Raickett, Artistic Director for Players by the Sea, as co-directors.

Streaming tickets are $35 and available online at playersbythesea.org.