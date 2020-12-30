Stage Aurora looks ahead to 2021

The challenges of 2020 didn’t stop Stage Aurora Theatrical Company from its mission of creating “theatre that enlightens.”

In the past year, the company presented a three-city tour of Dinner with Booker T, Sister Act JR. with the 100 Youth Voices and six weeks of activities as part of the NEA Big Read/The Things They Carried. The Sister Act JR. production was sponsored in part by the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville and the City of Jacksonville.

The NEA Big Read offerings included Broadway Celebrates Veterans Day, featuring an array of artists including Vanessa Williams, Ben Vereen, Cady Huffman, Angela Robinson, Janet Hubert, Jarod Emick, Aaron Lazar, Stage Aurora Founder Darryl Reuben Hall, and more.

Stage Aurora plans to keep its momentum going in 2021 with works from Drawn from the Water, the filming of Dinner with Booker T. along with another tour, the filming of Frat House, among other projects. For more information or to support its programs, visit www.stageaurora.org.