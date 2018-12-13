Buzz TV 1000Th Interview- “Ask the Attorney” Bill O’Leary, Legacy Planning Law Group

Each week on Ask the Attorney, our host Steve Strum asks attorneys the questions that are buzzing in our heads. This week on The Buzz, Steve talks to Bill O’Leary of Legacy Planning Law Group. Legacy Planning Law Group is dedicated to working with you to help protect the assets you have built throughout your life to help you achieve the peace of mind that comes with planning your personal legacy and passing on family harmony. Our firm provides assistance with wills, trusts, probate, guardianships, powers of attorney, pet planning, business succession, and more!

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.