Buzz TV “5 Minutes With” with Summer Nichols of the Law Offices of Summer R. Nichols, LLC

The Law Office of Summer R. Nichols is a family law firm. Mrs. Nichols has practiced exclusively in the area of family law for over 10 years and handles cases such as divorce, child support, custody, domestic violence, adoptions and step-parent adoptions, temporary custody by extended family member, wills, guardianships, prenuptual agreements, qualified domestic relations orders, and more. She practices mainly in Duval County, but also travels extensively to Clay, Nassau, St. Johns, and the surrounding counties. She has also appeared for cases in Baker, Putnam, Leon, Polk, Orange, Seminole, Alachua and Palm Beach Counties. Mrs. Nichols brings a wealth of experience, affordability/payment plans, knowledge and compassion to each case she accepts. Mrs. Nichols graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in English in 2001 and her Master's Degree in English Literature in 2005 from Florida State University. She was awarded the Florida Governor's Scholarship in 2005 which allowed her to attend Florida Coastal School of Law where she graduated in 2008 with her Juris Doctorate. Prior to attending law school, Mrs. Nichols worked for senior attorney John C. Kenny at the Law Office of John C. Kenny in Tallahassee, Florida. During law school, she worked for the law firm of Collins & Story, took cases at the Florida Coastal Family Law Clinic, and volunteered at Jacksonville Area Legal Aid and Three Rivers Legal Services. After law school, Mrs. Nichols was invited to come back to work for the Law Office of John C. Kenny as an associate attorney, prior to opening her own office in Jacksonville in January, 2010. She lives in Ponte Vedra with her husband and two children.

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.