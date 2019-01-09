Buzz TV “Ask The Attorney” with Blake Luker of Law Offices of H. Blake Luker

Each week on Ask the Attorney, our host Steve Strum talks to attorneys from all over Jacksonville. This week on Ask the Attorney, Steve talks to Blake Luker of the Law offices of H. Blake Luker.

Blake owns a Law Firm/Solo Practitioner. Family Law, Criminal Law, Real Estate Law, Civil Rights, Seal & Expunge, Domestic Violence. To learn more about Blake and his law practice, visit his website at LawLuker.com.

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.