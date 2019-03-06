Buzz TV “Ask the Attorney” with Jeff Haynie from Law Office of Jeff Haynie, PLLC

Each week on Ask The Attorney, our host Steve Strum talks to buzz worthy attorneys about buzz worthy attorney things. This week, Steve talks to Jeff Haynie from the Law Offices of Jeff Haynie, PLLC. Jeff Haynie is originally from Marietta, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. He earned both his undergraduate degree (international business) and his law degree from the University of Georgia in Athens. Jeff developed an interest in public service during law school, where he worked as an intern in a county attorney’s office and also participated in a clinic that provided free legal services to low-income families. He moved to Jacksonville, Florida, after finishing law school in 2004. He was admitted to practice law in Florida’s state courts in 2004, and he was admitted to the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, in 2005.

To learn more, visit jeffhaynielaw.com

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.