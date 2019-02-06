BUZZ TV – “Ask the Attorney” with Joshua Kaleel, Kaleel Law, LLC

Each week on Ask the Attorney, our host Steve Strum asks attorney from here in Jacksonville, very important questions about the law. This week, Steve speaks to the man of steel from Kaleel Law, Joshua Kaleel.

Kaleel Law, LLC is a respected law firm advocating for clients in Lemon Law, Foreclosure Defense, Consumer Protection and Unfair Debt Collection & Civil Litigation cases. Based in Jacksonville, we are familiar with the courts throughout all of Florida. Our attorney has the necessary skill to help you resolve your legal problem and we are fully committed to your success. Please read our profile to learn more about our professional background.

To learn more, visit kaleellawfirm.com

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.