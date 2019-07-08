BUZZ TV – “Ask The Attorney” with Missy Davenport from Jacksonville Area Legal Aid

Recently on Ask The Attorney, host Aaron Irving of Integrity Law talked with Missy Davenport from Jacksonville Area Legal Aid and discussed her role within the organization.

The mission of Jacksonville Area Legal Aid is to provide high quality legal assistance to low income and special needs groups – to empower them to accomplish energetic and affirmative advocacy, all to alleviate the circumstances, incidents and causes of poverty and discrimination. To learn more, visit http://www.jaxlegalaid.org.