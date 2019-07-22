BUZZ TV – “Ask The Attorney” with Sarah Sullivan from Three Rivers Legal Services

Each week on Ask The Attorney, our host Aaron Irving from Integrity Law talks to attorney’s from around the area and asks them important questions. Today, Aaron talks to Sarah Sullivan from Three Rivers Legal Services. Three Rivers Legal Services, Inc. is a non-profit law firm providing free legal help with offices in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Lake City, Florida. They are dedicated to the provision of quality legal assistance to the poor, abused, disabled and elderly, and to empowerment through preventive legal education. Three Rivers Legal Services provides free civil legal help to low income families in seventeen counties with three offices and a staff of 50, including 24 attorneys. To learn more, visit https://www.trls.org.