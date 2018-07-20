Law Firms Spohrer Dodd And Rodziewicz Law Represent Whistleblower To Expose Illegal Medical Practices In Collaboration With U.S. Department Of Justice

$1.7 Million-Dollar Voluntary Settlement to be Paid by Medical Group to Resolve False Claims Act Violations by Orlando-Based Doctor’s Network

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2018 — Jacksonville trial firm Spohrer Dodd and Daytona Beach firm Rodziewicz Law represent Mrs. Holly Loebl, a Physician’s Assistant and former employee of FWC Urogynecology LLC. She was concerned when she witnessed improper and illegal conduct by the company. After she reported this illegal conduct to management, she was quickly terminated. In court papers, she alleged that her former employer defrauded patients and therefore federal healthcare programs like Medicare and Tricare “…by submitting claims for payment that were for procedures not ordered, and not performed…” under the False Claims Act, among other abuses.

With evidence provided by Loebl, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida took over the case and negotiated a $1.7 million-dollar settlement with the defendant corporation. Loebl will receive a percentage of that settlement for bringing the case to the attention of authorities.

According to Robert Spohrer, senior partner at Spohrer Dodd, “Our client acted as a ‘private attorney general’ in bringing this case on behalf of all taxpayers.” Adding, “This statute, known as the Lincoln Law dates back to the Civil War when the government was defrauded by military suppliers overcharging for goods. Today the two biggest industries implicated are health care and military suppliers. The U.S. Attorney’s office has recovered billions of dollars for taxpayers using this law.”

Co-Counsel David Rodziewicz, added: “Cases like these are important because our system of healthcare reimbursement works on the honor system. If an enterprise cheats on their billing, as alleged, we all lose through wasted tax dollars.”

The case is not over, as the attorneys continue to pursue Mrs. Loebl’s claims for wrongful termination by retaliation under the False Claims Act and other employment law violations.

