AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING AT PLAYERS BY THE SEA

August Wilson’s Two Trains Running opens at Players by the Sea on Friday, March 13, and runs through March 29.

The talented cast of seven actors have been working together to paint the unforgettable portrait of the African American experience shortly following the assassination of Malcolm X in 1969.

In Two Trains Running, history unfolds around everyday lives against the backdrop of the civil rights movement. Long-time regulars gather at the local diner in Pittsburgh’s Hill District to gossip, flirt and play the numbers. Now the owner must decide whether to let the city take over his building or sell it to a shrewd, local businessman. Wilson’s writing depicts changing feelings on justice and freedom within the African American community during this time in history.

Tickets are available at playersbythesea.org or by calling the Box Office at 904.249.0289. All general admission tickets are $28, $25 for Seniors, Students and Military. Thursday Nights are Student Nights with $14 tickets for students with a valid student I.D. at the door. Curtain is at 8 pm Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22 and 29.