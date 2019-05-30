Business Profile Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices Florida Network Realty

Business Name: Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices Florida Network Realty

First Name: Marc

Last Name: Fagan

Website: http://www.marcfaganrealtor.com

Address: 375 Atlantic Blvd. Suite 1

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32233

About Us: As a proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices team, I now represent one of the world’s most respected brands. And as a Jacksonville native living in beautiful Neptune Beach, I am passionate about working in the River City and helping others with their real estate needs; whether its buying or selling a home. With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, you will always receive exceptional service, extensive expertise and world-class professionalism. And with me as your realtor, you can count on someone who always has a smile on his face and is always working for you.

BHHS Presidents Circle Award 2016 (Top 2% of BHHS Agents in North Florida)

BHHS Leading Edge Award 2018 & 2017 (Top 5% of BHHS Agents in North Florida)

Voted Best of Jax Realtor Folio Weekly 2015

Best Realtor LGBT Community 2015