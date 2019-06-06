Business Profile Cathedral Arts Project, Inc.

Business Name: Cathedral Arts Project, Inc. First Name: Marcus Last Name: Haile Website: capkids.org Address: 207 North Laura Street, Suite 201 City: Jacksonville State: FL Zip: 32202
The Cathedral Arts Project is the leading nonprofit provider of quality, comprehensive and ongoing instruction in the visual and performing arts for elementary and middle school students in Duval County.
The driving force behind all CAP programs is the belief that the arts matter – they provide essential skills, like creative thinking, perseverance, teamwork and self-discipline, that benefit all people in all areas of their lives.