Business Profile Cathedral Arts Project, Inc.

By
brittanys
-

Business Name: Cathedral Arts Project, Inc.
First Name: Marcus
Last Name: Haile
Website: capkids.org
Address: 207 North Laura Street, Suite 201
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32202

The Cathedral Arts Project is the leading nonprofit provider of quality, comprehensive and ongoing instruction in the visual and performing arts for elementary and middle school students in Duval County.

The driving force behind all CAP programs is the belief that the arts matter – they provide essential skills, like creative thinking, perseverance, teamwork and self-discipline, that benefit all people in all areas of their lives.

Previous articleBusiness Profile True Definition Inspection Services
Next articleBusiness Profile LG2 ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
brittanys
Brittany Shaw is the Editor In Chief of BUZZ Magazine and a Producer of BUZZ TV. Brittany earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management with a focus in Marketing and Journalism from the University of North Florida. Using her knowledge of sports and experience in communication, she brings a new perspective to BUZZ TV and the BUZZ Magazine that will get everyone in Jacksonville saying “I need to be a part of this”.Brittany was born and raised right here in Jacksonville! As a former NFL Cheerleader for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brittany values uniting our community through being involved in and creating awareness of events happening around the 904. Brittany’s welcoming and energetic personality gives BUZZ TV a new feel and will get everyone BUZZing about what’s happening around Jacksonville.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR