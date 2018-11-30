Business Profile Cathedral Arts Project

Business Name: Cathedral Arts Project
First Name: Jennifer
Last Name: Clements
Website: https://capkids.org/
Address: 207 N. Laura Street, Suite 300
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32202
About Us : The Cathedral Arts Project is the leading nonprofit provider of quality, comprehensive and ongoing instruction in the visual and performing arts for elementary and middle school students in Duval County.
The driving force behind all CAP programs is the belief that the arts matter – they provide essential skills, like creative thinking, perseverance, teamwork and self-discipline, that benefit all people in all areas of their lives.