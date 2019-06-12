Business Profile Christina McIntosh Realtor Watson Realty Corp

Business Name: Christina McIntosh Realtor Watson Realty Corp

First Name: Christina

Last Name: McIntosh

Website: https://cmcintosh.watsonrealtycorp.com/

Address: 205 Marketside Ave

City: Ponte Vedra

State: FL

Zip: 32081

About Us: Buying, Selling or Building, I personally handle every transaction with exceptional customer service.

Having a passion for understanding and meeting people’s needs is a top priority. My customer is the focus of every transaction. Fluent in Spanish, Italian and English. Helping guide you through the transaction process. Previously having worked in the financial industry for over 25 years, has given me a strong insight on the real estate process and putting all the pieces of the puzzle together. Buying or Selling a home is one of the biggest investments made.

Want to SELL? I can help – Staging, advertising and pro-actively focusing on your property to get the exposure it deserves.

Want to BUY? I can help – Helping you identify the right home and navigate through the buying process.

Want to BUILD? I can help – Having built three homes myself and have helped many of my customers build, from the first meeting to design options to closing and beyond, I can help every step of the way.

A strong work ethic, customer service oriented and extensive financial background allow for solid negotiations. I have personally built three homes from the ground up and have helped many people achieve their home buying & selling goals. I have lived in Jacksonville for over 30 years. Love the community I serve and look forward to making long lasting working relationships.

I hold a Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Florida. In my free time I enjoy being with my family and friends.

Nocatee Certified Agent 2018​

Shearwater Certified Agent 2019

Multi-Million Dollar Producer

Military On The Move Partner