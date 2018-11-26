Business Profile Cowford Chophouse

Business Name: Cowford Chophouse
First Name: Jacques
Last Name: Klempf
Website: http://cowfordchophouse.com
Address: 101 E. Bay Street
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32202
About Us : The Cowford Chophouse, locally owned and operated by the Klempf family, is Jacksonville’s premier steakhouse and a historical landmark for the area. Its unique architecture, high ceilings, arched windows, and stylish dining rooms make Cowford Chophouse a striking departure from the ordinary steakhouse. With its exquisite menu that perfectly blends classic, coastal, and southern culinary styles, it is the ideal setting for a variety of gatherings – from casual happy hour cocktails on the rooftop, to a casual lunch or a fine dining experience in the dining rooms, to social and corporate private dinning events. The Cowford Chophouse is located on Bay Street in downtown Jacksonville.