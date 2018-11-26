Business Profile Cowford Chophouse

COWFORD-LOGO-1C-BLACK-1.jpg

Business Name: Cowford Chophouse

First Name: Jacques

Last Name: Klempf

Website: http://cowfordchophouse.com

Address: 101 E. Bay Street

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32202

About Us : The Cowford Chophouse, locally owned and operated by the Klempf family, is Jacksonville’s premier steakhouse and a historical landmark for the area. Its unique architecture, high ceilings, arched windows, and stylish dining rooms make Cowford Chophouse a striking departure from the ordinary steakhouse. With its exquisite menu that perfectly blends classic, coastal, and southern culinary styles, it is the ideal setting for a variety of gatherings – from casual happy hour cocktails on the rooftop, to a casual lunch or a fine dining experience in the dining rooms, to social and corporate private dinning events. The Cowford Chophouse is located on Bay Street in downtown Jacksonville.