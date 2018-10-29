Business Profile Cramer Law Center

Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words):

Cramer Law Center creates deeply personalized, easy-to-understand will and trust agreements, protecting loved ones from undue stress during a time of loss. Cramer Law Center is the only estate planning law firm in Northeast Florida to have a formal, three-step planning process. We call this thorough process our “Life Legacy Program.” We meet with our clients at least annually to exchange the most current legal and personal information and keep plans up-to-date, so you can feel secure knowing all the details have been handled.