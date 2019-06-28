Business Profile Crunch Franchising LLC

Business Name: Crunch Franchising LLC

First Name: Robert

Last Name: Rudder

Website: http://www.crunch.com

Address: 320 1st Street N. #713

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32250

About Us: Crunch is one of the largest and fastest growing fitness companies in the world, with 300 locations open and hundreds more in development. We’ve been a recognized leader and trendsetter in the fitness industry for over 30 years and have over 1 million members and counting. We’re best known for making serious fitness fun and are the originators of the No Judgments philosophy.