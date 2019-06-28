Business Profile Crunch Franchising LLC

Business Name: Crunch Franchising LLC
First Name: Robert
Last Name: Rudder
Website: http://www.crunch.com
Address: 320 1st Street N. #713
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32250
About Us: Crunch is one of the largest and fastest growing fitness companies in the world, with 300 locations open and hundreds more in development. We’ve been a recognized leader and trendsetter in the fitness industry for over 30 years and have over 1 million members and counting. We’re best known for making serious fitness fun and are the originators of the No Judgments philosophy.