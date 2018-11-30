Business Profile Fem Art

Logo-1.jpg

About Us : I am a fine art painter born and raised in Jacksonville, FL. I left after high school to serve in the Navy, studying Naval Architecture at the U.S. Naval Academy and serving 6 years driving ships and managing ship maintenance contracts as an engineer. I chose the Navy over art school because I wanted to do that first, but always intended to come back to art when the time was right.

The past decade of my life has been all about change- leaving the comfort of home to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, getting married, deploying a couple of times, travelling the world, returning to my hometown, having two children, becoming a civilian… I also see it in my young children- they are constantly in periods of transition as their mental and physical abilities grow.

Throughout this constant change, I’ve taken an interest in the things that root me, especially to a specific place (a concept completely foreign to the nomadic military lifestyle). The St. John’s River, those ancient live oaks…. They were such strong motifs of my childhood and they were there, seemingly the same, when I came back. They acted as an anchor, and possibly a yardstick. They were a visual constant I could use to measure how I have changed.

I am currently exploring in my work the idea of transition, and what stays the same during such change. I often explores motifs in the context of transition… for example, the way the light moves around the solid oaks, the movement of the water in the river, or the fleeting skies against the horizon.

I have a couple of bodies of work exploring these ideas, including ongoing projects about the canopy of live oaks, and also a project where I do a twenty minute painting of the sky outside my house over the course of my youngest baby’s first year.

My work can be found at galleries including The Vault at 1930 and J. Gregory Fine Art.

