Business Profile Get In THe Game SE

About Us: ARE YOU WASTING YOUR MARKETING DOLLARS?

How’s your ability to Generate Sales?

If you have ever spent money on marketing your business, no matter how much, I’m sure the thought crossed your mind at some point, is this bringing me new business?

When a company spends money on a campaign that delivers new customers to their retail store, their website, or makes their phone ring, what happens then? Is the business prepared for the increase in traffic?

When those new customers delivered as a result of the marketing and advertising dollars spent show up at the clients door step, does the company engage that new prospective customer quickly and properly? Are they able to handle the increase in traffic, do they get back to those website leads in a timely fashion? Are the Sales people able to close the business and is the retail experience one that will bring those new customers coming back?

I once had a client that made the comment to me that “the advertising that I’m doing is definitely bringing traffic to my store but I’m not seeing more sales.” I suggested that we do a quick check on what’s going on in the store to engage those new customers and consider the total experience. After visiting the store as an interested buyer, it became very clear why new sales were not occurring. Basically, the representative that handled my experience was a professional “greeter”. There were no sales attempts or asking of any questions that might lead to an opportunity to sell something.

Your business must evaluate your internal touch points. Take a look at every interaction with potential new clients. The people who answer the telephone, are they enthusiastic or are they sending the message of disinterest through their tone of voice. It takes some observation of your internal people to make sure they are providing a pleasant experience in all contact with customers. Is what you discover what you want your business to be?

A company must consider some of these questions as they use Marketing to increase their business. Are we in a position to capitalize on those new leads? Is our sales staff skilled in moving a potential new customer through our sales process?

The money you spend on driving new customers to your business is a waste if you are not prepared to capitalize on the increase in traffic.

I’m sure you would agree that you need to make sure your staff is providing an excellent experience. How much attention and support have you provided in developing the sales staff to close business?

Much as you gave consideration to using Marketing to drive the business to your door, consideration must also be given to preparing your Sales staff to handle that increase. This is where I come in. Let me help you complete your plan for increased revenue, by working with your Staff to deliver an exquisite customer experience that will create Customers for Life.