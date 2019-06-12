Business Profile Harbor Lights Realty, Inc.

Business Name: Harbor Lights Realty, Inc.

About Us: I am a Realtor and investor who is a member of Harbor Lights Realty, Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. I have been a real estate investor in Jacksonville since 1995, and a Realtor since 1998. My specialty niche has always been helping customers to find homes with built in equity, whether they are buying a home to live in, rent out, or re-sell as a “flip”. Often these homes are bank foreclosures or short sales, but there have been times when I have been able to find homes for customers that are being sold at below market prices for personal reasons as well.

Most of my customers are from Jacksonville, but I even work with some out of state investors as well. If a customer wants a house rehabbed to get it into shape for renting or re-selling, I will at times project manage the rehab, overseeing that the repairs and improvements are done correctly by appropriately licensed contractors, painters, and handymen. After the work is completed, I can also list the property for sale or find the owner a tenant, and to help them maximize their profits, I offer these services at a substantial discount. Many of my customers are repeat buyers and sellers, and some have been working with me for well over a decade.